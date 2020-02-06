President Erdogan to address joint session of Parliament on Feb 14
ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (DNA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Edrogan, during his visit to Pakistan, will address the joint session of Parliament on Friday (February 14).
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser told the House about the address during the proceedings on Thursday.=DNA
