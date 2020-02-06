Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

President Erdogan to address joint session of Parliament on Feb 14

| February 6, 2020
00

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (DNA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Edrogan, during his visit to Pakistan, will address the joint session of Parliament on Friday (February 14).

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser told the House about the address during the proceedings on Thursday.=DNA

