President chairs meeting to discuss bandwidth issue
ISLAMABAD, APR 06 (DNA) – President Dr. Arif Alvi chaired a meeting to discuss the bandwidth issues in the wake of Coronavirus Pandemic at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.
The President was briefed on the issues faced by internet users, particularly students, due to pressure on existing internet infrastructure, as people had started working from home and students are getting online education due to corona pandemic
In order to facilitate the students and improve internet accessibility, the President directed the relevant quarters to take necessary measures to enhance internet connectivity, so that the students could continue their education uninterrupted. He also directed to improve internet coverage in areas that currently lacked internet facilities.
Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan, Ms. Tania Aidrus, Secretary, Information Technology and Telecommunications, Shoaib Siddiqui, Chairman, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Maj Gen (Rtd) Amir Azeem, and Additonal Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Ahmed Mujtaba Memon attended the meeting. = DNA
