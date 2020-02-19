President Arif Alvi reaches Quetta

QUETTA, Feb 19 – President Arif Alvi Wednesday arrived here on one-day visit to inaugurate historic Sibi Festival as chief guest in Sibi district area of Balochistan.

Governor Balochistan along with Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Jam Kamal Kham, provincial ministers and senior officials, received the President at Quetta Airport.

Later, the President left for Sibi District to inaugurate the historic Sibi festival.