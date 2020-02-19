Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

President Arif Alvi reaches Quetta

| February 19, 2020
QUETTA, Feb 19  –  President Arif Alvi Wednesday arrived here on one-day visit to inaugurate historic Sibi Festival as chief guest in Sibi district area of Balochistan.

Governor Balochistan along with Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Jam Kamal Kham, provincial ministers and senior officials, received the President at Quetta Airport.

Later, the President left for Sibi District to inaugurate the historic Sibi festival.

 

President Arif Alvi reaches Quetta

