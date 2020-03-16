President Alvi leaves for China on two-day

Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (DNA): President Arif Alvi left for Beijing on Monday a two-day visit to China at the invitation Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The president is accompanied by a delegation including the foreign minister, minister for planning and senior officials, a foreign office statement said.

Alvi will meet with President Xi and other Chinese leaders. A number of memorandums of understanding are expected to be signed, the statement said.

This will be Alvi’s first visit to China, which is “singularly aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the Government and the people of China while Beijing was resolutely engaged in efforts to contain and deal with the spread of COVID-19,” according to the statement said.

The foreign office said the visit will play an important role in further solidifying the historic bonds of trust and mutual support between the two “iron brothers”.

“It will also serve as an opportunity for the leadership of the two countries to review bilateral, regional and international issues and to advance the shared goals of promoting peace, prosperity and development in the region and beyond,” the statement said.

It said Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners, adding the two countries are joined together in an “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.”

