President Alvi arrives in Beijing on two-day visit to China

BEIJING, March 16 – President Dr. Arif Alvi arrived Monday on a two-day visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The President is accompanied by a Pakistani delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and senior officials.

The President was warmly welcomed by Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Han Changfu, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi and other senior officials of the Chinese government and Pakistan Embassy Beijing.

A smartly turned out contingent of the People’s Liberation Army presented guard of honour.

The President will hold separate meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li

Keqiang and other Chinese leaders. A number of MoUs are expected to be signed.

This is the President’s first visit to China, which is specifically aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the Government and the people of China in their battle against COVID-19.

The visit will play an important role in further solidifying the historic bonds of trust and mutual support between the two “iron brothers”.

It will also serve as an opportunity for the leadership of the two countries to review bilateral, regional and international issues and to advance the shared goals of promoting peace, prosperity and development in the region and beyond.

Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. The two countries are joined together in an “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.” This time-tested friendship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests.

The leadership of both countries is fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.