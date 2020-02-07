Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Preparations for parliamentary elections wrap up in Kurdamir

| February 7, 2020
BAKU, FEB 07 –  Preparations for the February 9 parliamentary elections have been fully completed in Kurdamir constituency #57.

The Constituency Election Commission told that 42 constituencies have been supplied with all necessary equipment, and all conditions created for voters to freely cast their ballots.

Necessary measures have been taken to ensure holding this important campaign in a free and democratic manner in accordance with the Election Code.

Ballot papers have already been distributed. There are 10 candidates running for parliamentary elections in the constituency, while the number of voters is 43,110. Of them 287 are first-time voters, and 5 are voters over 100 years old.

824 observers will monitor the election process in the constituency.

