PPP wants action against responsible of wheat, sugar crises
ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (DNA): Pakistan Peoples Party has demanded action
against responsible for the crises of Wheat and Sugar as reported in the
FIA investigation report which has exposed the so-called good
governance of Imran Khan’s government.
Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has
said that the ATM machines of Imran Khan are proving to be thieves. E
said that Imran Khan is equally involve in the scandals of Wheat, Sugar,
medicines and masks because all the people who have done this mega
corruption are his closest confidants and adnisers.
Bukhari said that theft has become normal for the close friends of Imran
Khan in the name of Riasat-e-Madina. There was no leniency against
thieves in Riasat-e-Madina. The responsible of the crises were also the
PTI governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. All the perpetrators
are among the cronies and economic facilitators of Imran Khan. Thus
Imran Khan is personally responsible of the crises and theft.
According to the FIA report, the permission to export sugar was given
first and then the subsidies were awarded and the sugar price jumped
from Rs. 55 per kilogram to Rs. 71per kilogram.
The ‘sugar friends’ of the Prime Minister Imran Khan made money twice
with the crises, first by exporting sugar and getting subsidies and then
by getting more profit margins in the domestic markets. The entire
nation is waiting for action against ‘sugar friends’ of Imran Khan. The
nation is waiting for action against these thieves and want to see them
behind bars and recovery of looted money, SG PPP concluded. DNA
