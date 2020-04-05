PPP wants action against responsible of wheat, sugar crises

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (DNA): Pakistan Peoples Party has demanded action

against responsible for the crises of Wheat and Sugar as reported in the

FIA investigation report which has exposed the so-called good

governance of Imran Khan’s government.

Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has

said that the ATM machines of Imran Khan are proving to be thieves. E

said that Imran Khan is equally involve in the scandals of Wheat, Sugar,

medicines and masks because all the people who have done this mega

corruption are his closest confidants and adnisers.

Bukhari said that theft has become normal for the close friends of Imran

Khan in the name of Riasat-e-Madina. There was no leniency against

thieves in Riasat-e-Madina. The responsible of the crises were also the

PTI governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. All the perpetrators

are among the cronies and economic facilitators of Imran Khan. Thus

Imran Khan is personally responsible of the crises and theft.

According to the FIA report, the permission to export sugar was given

first and then the subsidies were awarded and the sugar price jumped

from Rs. 55 per kilogram to Rs. 71per kilogram.

The ‘sugar friends’ of the Prime Minister Imran Khan made money twice

with the crises, first by exporting sugar and getting subsidies and then

by getting more profit margins in the domestic markets. The entire

nation is waiting for action against ‘sugar friends’ of Imran Khan. The

nation is waiting for action against these thieves and want to see them

behind bars and recovery of looted money, SG PPP concluded. DNA