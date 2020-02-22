Powerful elite around PM responsible for skyrocketing inflation: Sirajul Haq

PESHAWAR, Feb 22 (DNA): Senator Sirajul Haq has

held some powerful people around the prime minister responsible for

skyrocketing inflation, suggesting him to stop patronizing them if he is

sincere in providing relief to the masses.

Talking to media after addressing a jirga in Peshawar, he said it was

widely believed some influential persons who were blue eyed of the PTI

chairman were behind the fake shortages of wheat and other food items

and they earned billions of rupees through it.

There was need to make public the names of those who created flour and

sugar crisis, he demanded. Also, he suggested, the government along with

the power and gas tariff should also freeze the prices of essential food

item for at least a year.

A crackdown against electricity and gas theft was must and the

government should bring down the petroleum rates equivalent to the

prices in international market. But, he feared, the rulers seemed least

interested in providing relief to the people.

Therefore, he added, the JI launched a countrywide campaign against the

inflation and unemployment and a first public rally in this regard will

be organized in Mingora Swat on Sunday.

He said the masses were desperate and wanted to get rid of the cruel

regime of the PTI as soon as possible. The government handed over the

country to the IMF which was running the affairs like the East India

Company, he said. He demanded the government nullify anti-poor the

agreements with the IMF and private power distribution companies.

Also, he said the interest free economy was a key to put the country on

the path of development. If voted to the power, he vowed, the JI would

launch a powerful and across the board accountability drive and bring

back to the country all the money stashed in the foreign banks by the

corrupt mafia.=DNA

