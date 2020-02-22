Powerful elite around PM responsible for skyrocketing inflation: Sirajul Haq
PESHAWAR, Feb 22 (DNA): Senator Sirajul Haq has
held some powerful people around the prime minister responsible for
skyrocketing inflation, suggesting him to stop patronizing them if he is
sincere in providing relief to the masses.
Talking to media after addressing a jirga in Peshawar, he said it was
widely believed some influential persons who were blue eyed of the PTI
chairman were behind the fake shortages of wheat and other food items
and they earned billions of rupees through it.
There was need to make public the names of those who created flour and
sugar crisis, he demanded. Also, he suggested, the government along with
the power and gas tariff should also freeze the prices of essential food
item for at least a year.
A crackdown against electricity and gas theft was must and the
government should bring down the petroleum rates equivalent to the
prices in international market. But, he feared, the rulers seemed least
interested in providing relief to the people.
Therefore, he added, the JI launched a countrywide campaign against the
inflation and unemployment and a first public rally in this regard will
be organized in Mingora Swat on Sunday.
He said the masses were desperate and wanted to get rid of the cruel
regime of the PTI as soon as possible. The government handed over the
country to the IMF which was running the affairs like the East India
Company, he said. He demanded the government nullify anti-poor the
agreements with the IMF and private power distribution companies.
Also, he said the interest free economy was a key to put the country on
the path of development. If voted to the power, he vowed, the JI would
launch a powerful and across the board accountability drive and bring
back to the country all the money stashed in the foreign banks by the
corrupt mafia.=DNA
==========
Related News
Powerful elite around PM responsible for skyrocketing inflation: Sirajul Haq
PESHAWAR, Feb 22 (DNA): Senator Sirajul Haq has held some powerful people around the primeRead More
SC to hear Musharraf’s plea against registrar office objections on Feb 24
ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (DNA): The Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed Monday (February 24) forRead More
Comments are Closed