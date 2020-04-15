Ponting names Akhtar’s spell as the fastest he’s ever faced
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has said that ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar’s spell to him was the fastest he ever faced.
“Got plenty of questions the other day after calling the Andrew Flintoff over the best I’d faced,” Australia’s two-time World Cup winning captain tweeted. “This from Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest spell I’d ever faced and trust me Justin wasn’t backing up too far at the other end.”
Akhtar forced Ponting into some awkward ducks and leaves in a hostile spell of bowling during in the third Test at Perth back in 1999.
