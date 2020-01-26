Polling stations in Jalilabad city constituency #67 fitted with all necessary equipment

BAKU, – “Preparations for the parliamentary elections to be held on February 9 are successfully underway in Jalilabad city constituency #67,” chairman of the Constituency Election Commission Mirsahib Sultanov told.

Mirsahib Sultanov noted that 12 candidates running for the upcoming parliamentary elections have been registered from the constituency with 41,018 voters.

He said that 35 observers have been registered to monitor the election process.

According to him, web cameras installed in 12 out of 37 stations in the constituency have been made operational.

Underlining their readiness to the elections, the constituency election commission chairman noted that the polling stations are fully prepared for the elections and fitted with all necessary equipment.