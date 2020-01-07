Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Political parties are unified on national security matter: Dr Firdous

| January 7, 2020
ISLAMABAD  – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday has lauded the unified stand of all political forces on an important national issue.

In a tweet, the special assistant said unity of political parties on national security issue is also manifestation of keeping national security, defence and national interests supreme.

Earlier, Dr Firdous said that opposition had showed its national responsibility over the issue of bill regarding amendment in army act.

She hoped that all political parties would support the government for the passage of the bill, adding that all political parties should refrain from politicizing the national institutions in the larger national interest.

