Political parties should work together over coronavirus issue: Qureshi

LAHORE, MAR 21 (DNA) – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has on Saturday said all political parties should cooperate with each other over the coronavirus issue, media reported.

The foreign minister welcomed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s proposal to work together against the pandemic. He said the federal government is cooperating with the Sindh government.

“President Dr Arif Alvi and I went to China to express solidarity with them. Strategy against the epidemic is being formulated according to the situation. We are working to form such standard operating procedures (SOPs) which will benefit people, and all steps will prove to be futile if they are not followed.

“The pandemic has affected the entire world, more than 300,000 persons have been tested positive for the virus and over 10,000 people have died of it globally. Every individual needs to fight against this epidemic.

“Countries like France are also struggling to counter COVID-19. Pakistan is facing the challenge to save more lives in limited resources.” = DNA

