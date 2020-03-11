Police get five-day physical remand of SSP Mufakhar
LAHORE, MAR 11 (DNA) : Court on Wednesday has handed over Senior Superintendent of Police Lahore (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel to police on five-day physical remand in Shahbaz Tatla murder case.
It is to be mentioned here that SSP Mufakhar Adeel, who was wanted since February 11, was arrested by security personnel from Gilgit-Baltistan on March 10.On February 11, Mufakhar Adeel had erased all evidence of Shahbaz Tatla’s murder and gone into hiding.
In the midst of all this, police arrested accomplice Asad Bhatti who confessed to only assisting the SSP in destroying the body of Shahbaz Tatla. Another accused Irfan also admitted that he had provided acid to Mufakhar Adeel.
Police started investigation and took Mufakhar Adeel’s family and relatives into custody after which they received information of his presence in Gilgit Baltistan. A special CIA team carried out a serach operation and arrested him. = DNA
