EXCLUSIVE: PMLN to back army act move only if Maryam name removed from ECL

BY NAVEED MIRAJ

ISLAMABAD, JAN 6 (DNA): The supreme leader of PML-N and former three-time Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif has clearly told party leaders that they should convey to the PTI government that until and unless Maryam Nawazs’ name is unconditionally removed from ECL PML-N will not support the Bill seeking amendment in the Army Act.

The Party sources told DNA that initially PML-N leaders were asked to push the legislation in the said Act till January 15, 2020 so that the PML-N leadership is informed about the fate of Maryam Nawaz regarding scrapping her name from the ECL.

“After already announcing the unconditional support for the proposed legislation earlier, it would not be possible for the PML-N to move further demands or conditions against support for passing the amendment bill in the Army Act,” senior PML-N leader on the condition of anonymity told DNA.

It is worth mentioning here that the changing stance by the PML-N whether to support amendments in the Army Act led to confusion amongst the PML-N leaders and workers.

However, the political pundits in The Capital are of the view that PML-N is left with little options and it would have to continue with its earlier stance of unconditional support for the said legislation.

It is to be recalled that Maryam Nawaz approached the Lahore High court for second time seeking the removal of her name from the ECL in the third week of December 2019 seeking one-time permission to travel to United Kingdom for six weeks to be with her ailing father Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz who is on bail, had first approached the court with this request two weeks ago on December 7, 2019.

The Lahore high court directed the government’s review committee to decide on the matter within a week. Along with Nawaz Sharif the government had placed Maryam’s name on ECL on August 20, 2018. DNA

