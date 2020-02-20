PML-N boycotts special committee session on Nawaz’s bail extension

LAHORE, FEB 20 (DNA) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday boycotted session of special committee formed to examine Nawaz Sharif’s health reports.

The committee had sent emails to concerned PML-N leaders and asked them to appear before the committee on Thursday at 4pm to give briefing about Nawaz Sharif’s health and medical reports.

Committee has sent emails and notices to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Haris, and Attaullah Tarar. PML-N leaders decided to send written response instead of attending the session.

A committee headed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat was formed to present recommendations regarding Nawaz Sharif’s bail extension. Committee includes Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Additional Home Chief Secretary Momin Agha. =DNA

