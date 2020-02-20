Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PML-N boycotts special committee session on Nawaz’s bail extension

| February 20, 2020
000000

LAHORE, FEB 20 (DNA) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday boycotted session of special committee formed to examine Nawaz Sharif’s health reports.

The committee had sent emails to concerned PML-N leaders and asked them to appear before the committee on Thursday at 4pm to give briefing about Nawaz Sharif’s health and medical reports.

Committee has sent emails and notices to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Haris, and Attaullah Tarar. PML-N leaders decided to send written response instead of attending the session.

A committee headed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat was formed to present recommendations regarding Nawaz Sharif’s bail extension. Committee includes Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Additional Home Chief Secretary Momin Agha. =DNA

========================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

000000

CDA seals 17 more commercial premises

ISLAMABAD, FEB 20 (DNA) -: Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed 17 more commercial premises inRead More

000000

ICCI delegation meets SAPM, chairman CDA

ISLAMABAD, FEB 20 (DNA) – A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI)Read More

  • FIA received over 56,000 cybercrime complaints during 2019, NA

  • PML-N boycotts special committee session on Nawaz’s bail extension

  • Govt’s silence on flour, sugar crisis is admission of guilt: Shehbaz Sharif

  • FM lauds JICA for support in education, human development

  • Chinese envoy urges Pak businessmen to benefit from free trade treaty

  • Pakistan hosts SCO security experts group meeting

  • Outbreak of Coronavirus: PM Imran telephones Chinese President, expresses solidarity

  • Govt likely to register madrassahs from first week of March

    • Comments are Closed