PM wants people to exercise discipline

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday asked that

during the prevailing coronavirus situation in Pakistan, what the poor

working class would do if the initiative is taken to lockdown the

country.

Talking to senior journalists in Islamabad on Friday, he urged the

nation to adopt social distancing as a precautionary measure against the

threat of coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister said that it is very important that people who show

symptoms of coronavirus must self-quarantine them. He said the people

should also limit their social gatherings for the next one or two

months.

Imran Khan said the situation is being monitored and tracked on daily

basis to gauge its impacts.

He said experiences of various countries,

especially China, will be utilized to tackle the menace of coronavirus,

adding that the government is fully alert and vibrant to the threat and

it has been decided that all federal ministers will be available in

Islamabad during this crisis and there will not be any leave of them.

He said he will update the people about the coronavirus situation twice

a week. He said no information will be withheld from people, so that

prompt action can be taken.

Dispelling the negative impression created by some media channels on

steps taken by federal government in the wake of coronavirus, the Prime

Minister said the government was in constant contact with the Chinese

government when the cases of virus first emerged in their country.

Later, when the cases were traced in Iran, we also started communicating

with Tehran regarding the situation.

He said Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza visited Taftan area

to witness the situation first-hand. As a result, a lot of measures were

adopted for better screening of patients of coronavirus in collaboration

with army and civilian authorities. He said it is not right to blame

anyone in this crisis.

The prime minister urged the international community to lift sanctions

from Iran as they are dealing with this situation despite having limited

resources and medical facilities.

Imran Khan said if the cases spike in Pakistan, four to five percent

people may need hospitalization which will put a strain on available

medical resources. He said even in advanced countries like Italy, the

situation is becoming critical due to shortage of medical supplies.

He said role of media is very important in this situation as

sensationalism could lead to panic that might make the situation worse.

He referred to the example of panic in some Western countries where

people are rushing towards grocery stores and emptying the shelves of

stuff.

PM Khan said we have to strike balance between gathering of people and

the safety of their livelihoods. He said we are going to provide

incentives to construction industry to create employment opportunities.

He said we want people to exercise discipline, rather than lock downing

the whole cities.

Imran Khan said work is underway on creating a financial package that

will be announced on Tuesday next. He said all stakeholders, including

State Bank of Pakistan, Ministry of Finance and FBR are involved in the

preparation of this package to provide incentives.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services said

it has been decided to disseminate verified data about Corona affected

people. Interacting with senior journalists in Islamabad this evening,

he said an update will be shared with the provinces on daily basis.

He underscored the vital and responsible role of the media in creating

awareness and preventing panic among masses. He urged media not to share

personal data of patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

said the government is working on a joint strategy to bring a stimulus

package for the areas of economy being hurt due to coronavirus.

He said the economic indicators of the country were showing progress

before the eruption of coronavirus.

He said as the global economy is

slowing down due to the global pandemic, our exports are also likely to

be impacted. It could also reduce the foreign remittances received by

the country, besides plummeting the job creation opportunities.

Hafeez Shaikh said a survey is being conducted to understand

which industries are hurting the most in this crisis. He said as part of

stimulus measures, taxes will be reduced on certain products while

subsidies will be given on others.

The Advisor said every effort will be made that relief worth 280 billion

rupees to farmers is not disturbed.

He said disbursements under Ehsaas

program will be accelerated so that vulnerable segments of the society

are not impacted by the corona threat. DNA

