PM visits quarantine facility at Expo center

| April 4, 2020
LAHORE, Apr 04 (DNA):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday visited a quarantine facility set up at Expo center which has the capacity of about 1,000 persons.

The prime minister visited different sections of the facility and was briefed by Punjab health minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, PM office media wing in a press release said.

On the occasion, Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also accompanied the prime minister.

