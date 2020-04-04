PM visits quarantine facility at Expo center
LAHORE, Apr 04 (DNA):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday visited a quarantine facility set up at Expo center which has the capacity of about 1,000 persons.
The prime minister visited different sections of the facility and was briefed by Punjab health minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, PM office media wing in a press release said.
On the occasion, Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also accompanied the prime minister.
Related News
Sania asks citizens to send SMS carrying CNIC No to 8171 to check eligibility status
ISLAMABAD, APR 04 (DNA) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and SocialRead More
PM visits quarantine facility at Expo center
LAHORE, Apr 04 (DNA):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday visited a quarantine facility set upRead More
Comments are Closed