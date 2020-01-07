PM summons parliamentary party meeting of PTI, allied parties

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties to meet today (Tuesday) in Islamabad.

According to sources, the meeting will start at 10:00am and will be presided over by PM Imran. The meeting will formulate strategy for the approval of the legislature regarding the Armed Forces.

Sources also informed that the cabinet meeting, which was scheduled to be held today, has been postponed due to legislation related to Army Act in Parliament. The Prime Minister has directed the members to ensure their participation in the Parliament meeting.

The new date for the cabinet meeting will be announced later.