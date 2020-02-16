PM raided houses of opponents to hide his incompetency: PML-N
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had raided the houses of political opponents to hide his incompetency.
In a statement, the PML-N leader said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has destroyed economy, business and employment in the country.
She demanded the premier to tell about the looted money, flour and sugar crises to the nation.
