PM to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur Sharif-Khushab canal today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Jhelum today (Thursday) where he will lay the foundation stone of Jalalpur Sharif canal in tehsil Pind Dadan Khan.

The ceremony will also be attended by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Jahangir Tareen and Fawad Chaudhry.

According to sources, this project will be built at the cost of Rs 48 billion and will be completed till 2024. About 5.5 lakh people from district Jhelum and Khushab will be benefited from this canal. Water flow in this 117 kilometres long canal will be 1350 cusecs.

Sources further said that the canal will originate from Rasul Barrage and will terminate at Khushab after passing through Pind Dadan Khan. At least 170000 acres land will be cultivated through this project.