PM launches Zindgi mobile app

| January 6, 2020
Screenshot_2

 

ISLAMABAD, JAN 6 (DNA) -Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Zindagi app – a mobile application featuring information on narcotics control – at an event in Islamabad on Monday.

 

Addressing the event, the premier said drugs are destroying the lives of the country’s youth. “There was a time when we heard there were drugs in universities. Now drugs are present in schools,” the prime minister noted.

 

“The most vulnerable section of our society – our children – are being exposed to drugs, when they don’t have the maturity to deal with the issue.”

 

Prime Minister Imran said the second issue afflicting the citizens is that of child abuse. “People don’t like talking about this issue due to shame but our government’s investigation has shown that it is an epidemic.

 

“In both of these matters, mobile phones have aggravated the situation. We have decided to combat both these issues on an emergency basis,” he announced.

 

However, the prime minister stressed that controlling the two menaces cannot be the responsibility of just the police or any single department, saying: “The whole nation will have to unite to combat these issues.”

 

He said the Zindagi app is an effort to raise awareness among parents and teachers about the dangers of drug abuse and how to tackle the issue.

 

According to a description of the app, Zindagi features a “complete collection of drug awareness, drug prevention and treatment, rehabs locations, success stories and supportive community to help and meditate drug victims”. It is available to download on the Google Play store and the Apple App Store. DNA

