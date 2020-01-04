PM Khan says destiny of country changes when police perform efficiently

MIANWALI, Jan 04 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday formally

inaugurated the Model Police Station in hometown, Mianwali and said that

the destiny of a country changes when the police do its work

efficiently.

Upon his arrival at the model police station, the personnel of Punjab

police presented the prime minister guard of honour. Punjab Chief

Minister Usman Buzdar accompanied him on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister said that the politics of

the police station and the courts has severely damaged the country but

the model police are trying to change this culture. “Model Police

Station is a beginning to reform the police,” he expressed.

He asserted that the politicians used to commend police personnel on an

unfair merit and favor them.

“The past rulers used to control the police stations and courts which

have hurt the order of the country,” he said, adding that Punjab police

will become an example for everyone. Prime Minister said setting up of

model police stations is important for public welfare, and it reflects

the new thinking to improve state of affairs.

Imran Khan went on to say that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

government freed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police from political

pressure in the previous government. He expressed hope to see reforms in

Punjab police same as KP police. “I wish to see Punjab police on the par

with KP police”, he added. He said police should provide sense of

protection and peace to the public.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir briefed the

prime minister on the working of the model police stations.

Under the initiative, 29 model police stations have been set up

throughout the province where CCTV cameras have also been installed to

monitor the performance of police.

Under the initiative, a helpline 8787 has also been established for

registering complaints and a Superintendent of Police will be appointed

in every district for dealing with complaints.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan inaugurated Huawei ICT Lab at NAMAL

Institute Mianwali.

He was briefed about state of the art information and communications

technology facility at NAMAL Institute.

Earlier, on Jan 3, the prime minister had performed the groundbreaking

ceremony of the state-of-the-art Allama Iqbal Industrial City in

Faisalabad.

Addressing the ceremony, he had said industrialisation leading to

increased exports is key to eradicate poverty from the country. This

specialized economic zone is a major step towards the realisation of

China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he added.

The premier maintained CPEC is a golden chance for the country to

develop, eulogizing the Chinese model of development. He said Chinese

investors and entrepreneurs are keen to invest in various sectors of the

country. DNA