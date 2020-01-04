PM Khan says destiny of country changes when police perform efficiently
MIANWALI, Jan 04 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday formally
inaugurated the Model Police Station in hometown, Mianwali and said that
the destiny of a country changes when the police do its work
efficiently.
Upon his arrival at the model police station, the personnel of Punjab
police presented the prime minister guard of honour. Punjab Chief
Minister Usman Buzdar accompanied him on this occasion.
Addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister said that the politics of
the police station and the courts has severely damaged the country but
the model police are trying to change this culture. “Model Police
Station is a beginning to reform the police,” he expressed.
He asserted that the politicians used to commend police personnel on an
unfair merit and favor them.
“The past rulers used to control the police stations and courts which
have hurt the order of the country,” he said, adding that Punjab police
will become an example for everyone. Prime Minister said setting up of
model police stations is important for public welfare, and it reflects
the new thinking to improve state of affairs.
Imran Khan went on to say that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
government freed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police from political
pressure in the previous government. He expressed hope to see reforms in
Punjab police same as KP police. “I wish to see Punjab police on the par
with KP police”, he added. He said police should provide sense of
protection and peace to the public.
Establishing model police stations in Punjab is part of Prime Minister
Imran Khan’s initiative and vision of justice for all. On his arrival at
the model police station, Punjab police presented guard of honor to the
Prime Minister. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also accompanied the Prime
Minister.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir briefed the
prime minister on the working of the model police stations.
Under the initiative, 29 model police stations have been set up
throughout the province where CCTV cameras have also been installed to
monitor the performance of police.
Under the initiative, a helpline 8787 has also been established for
registering complaints and a Superintendent of Police will be appointed
in every district for dealing with complaints.
Earlier, Prime Minister Khan inaugurated Huawei ICT Lab at NAMAL
Institute Mianwali.
He was briefed about state of the art information and communications
technology facility at NAMAL Institute.
Earlier, on Jan 3, the prime minister had performed the groundbreaking
ceremony of the state-of-the-art Allama Iqbal Industrial City in
Faisalabad.
Addressing the ceremony, he had said industrialisation leading to
increased exports is key to eradicate poverty from the country. This
specialized economic zone is a major step towards the realisation of
China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he added.
The premier maintained CPEC is a golden chance for the country to
develop, eulogizing the Chinese model of development. He said Chinese
investors and entrepreneurs are keen to invest in various sectors of the
country. DNA
