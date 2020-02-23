PM Inspection Commission prepares recommendations against gas theft

ISLAMABAD, FEB 23 (DNA) – Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission has prepared recommendations to prevent gas theft across the country.

The Commission has recommended to resume World Bank’s 2016 project and necessary amendments in OGRA ordinance for public benefit.

The commission has also recommended changes in UFG rate, metering, billing and reporting to improve the system. The commission proposed that heavy fines should be imposed on companies for wasting gas from gas-wells.=DNA

