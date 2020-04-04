PM Imran to visit Lahore today

LAHORE, APR 4 – Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Lahore on a day-long visit today (Saturday). This will be his first visit to city after novel coronavirus outbreak.

The prime minister is expected to hold meetings with Punjab cabinet members during the visit.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar will brief PM Imran on measures to provide ration for poor families. The Punjab Governor has arranged ration for 100,000 underprivileged families with the help of affluent people.

Sources said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other influential personalities will attend a ceremony at the Governor House.

The affluent persons will also announce donations for the PM’s Corona Relief Fund.