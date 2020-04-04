Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM Imran to visit Lahore today

| April 4, 2020
imran

LAHORE, APR 4 – Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Lahore on a day-long visit today (Saturday). This will be his first visit to city after novel coronavirus outbreak.

The prime minister is expected to hold meetings with Punjab cabinet members during the visit.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar will brief PM Imran on measures to provide ration for poor families. The Punjab Governor has arranged ration for 100,000 underprivileged families with the help of affluent people.

Sources said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other influential personalities will attend a ceremony at the Governor House.

The affluent persons will also announce donations for the PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

03

Met Office predicts dry weather in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, APR 4  – Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather in most partsRead More

imran

PM Imran to visit Lahore today

LAHORE, APR 4 – Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Lahore on a day-long visitRead More

  • Exports, imports witness decline in March 2020, reveals PBS data

  • Govt offers Rs100 billion to uplift industry: Razak Dawood

  • Corona Isolation Hospital inaugurated in Azad Kashmir

  • WB signs agreement worth $200 mln with Govt for Covid-19 response

  • Zardari pays tribute to Shaheed ZAB on his 41st birth anniversary

  • Armed forces fully coordinating with Centre, provinces: ISPR

  • Punjab tested 17,069 people for coronavirus: Dr Yasmin

  • PPP Chairman’ message on ‘Martyrdom Anniversary of Shaheed ZAB

    • Comments are Closed