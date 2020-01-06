PM Imran summons important meeting of govt, party officials

ISLAMABAD (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Monday summoned an important meeting of government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) officials.

According to sources, the session chaired by the premier will deliberate on national political and economic situation. Consultations will be held over government’s legislation strategy in the parliament.

The PM will apprise the attendees of the official discourse. Targets and preferences of 2020 will be discussed. The meeting will analyze the steps taken to control prices.

Consultations will also be held over the Middle East situation as US-Iran tensions flare following the assassination of Iranian General Qasim Sulemani, commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force.