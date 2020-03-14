PM Imran says personally overseeing anti-virus efforts as Pakistan’s tally rises to 33

QUETTA, MAR 14 – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday made his first public statement on the coronavirus pandemic, telling the nation that he is “personally overseeing measures” to deal with the disease.

Taking to Twitter, the premier advised the public to follow safety instructions issued by the government regarding COVID-19.

“While there is a need for caution there is no need for panic,” he wrote, announcing that he will address the nation on the issue “soon”.

The prime minister said the government remains alert to the dangers posed by the virus and has “put in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of our people”.

“The WHO (World Health Organisation) has commended our efforts as being amongst the best in the world,” he noted.