PM Imran reaches DG Khan to review arrangements for coronavirus affectees

ISLAMABAD, MARCH 18 (DNA) : Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Dera Ghazi Khan to review arrangements at quarantine centre made for pilgrims who arrived from Taftan.

The prime minister is accompanied by Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Shehbaz Gill, and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Muhammad Afzal.

On the occasion, he will be briefed about the steps taken against coronavirus. The Premier will also review arrangements for the coronavirus affectees.

It must be noted that around 1026 suspected patients have been kept in quarantine at a university in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Punjab govt on Wednesday introduced online healthcare service across the province to deal with the novel coronavirus patients as a social distancing measure.

According to reports, there are 27 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the province and 237 in the country.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday night, PM Imran said that the government was making all-out efforts to deal with the deadly virus. He urged all segments of the society to come forward and play their role in containing the spread of novel coronavirus.

PM Imran Khan warned the hoarders and profiteers of stern action. He maintained that the virus could spread and urged the masses to adopt proper preventive measures to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

PM Imran Khan advised the people to refrain from panicking, avoid gatherings of more than 40 people, handshaking, wash hands with soaps frequently and use masks while travelling.