PM Imran orders timely completion of development projects in Karachi

KARACHI, MARCH 12 (DNA) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad.

As per details, during the meeting matters related to the overall political situation of Sindh and ongoing federal government’s development projects were discussed.

PM Khan said the federal government is making all-out efforts to play its role regarding developmental needs of Karachi and solution to the problems of the city.

“Country’s progress is linked with the development of Karachi,” said prime minister, adding that development of Karachi is a top priority of the incumbent government.

The prime minister directed the Sindh Governor to prepare a comprehensive plan of other development projects keeping in view the needs and welfare of the people of Karachi.

Sources said the premier has also summoned a meeting tomorrow (Friday) to overview progress on the federal govt funded development projects in the megacity.

Earlier on March 7, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the country’s progress is interlinked with the development of the metropolis.

In a video message, PM Imran said that he could not reach Karachi to attend the inauguration of various development projects in the city owing to the bad weather conditions.

He said that the government was making all-out efforts for the development of Karachi and Sindh. On the occasion, PM Imran noted that after the 18th amendment, all the development funds have been transferred to the provinces.