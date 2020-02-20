PM Imran offers China ‘unequivocal support’ in hard times battling COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, FEB 20(DNA) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping to express unequivocal solidarity with China and its people following the outbreak of deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The premier conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives, and praised the relentless efforts undertaken by China for containing and controlling the virus.

He underscored that the people and Pakistan’s government stood firmly with China in its decisive efforts to fight and eliminate the virus.

Khan underscored that timely, effective and far-reaching measures undertaken by China were being acknowledged globally.

PM Imran reiterated Pakistan’s offer to send a field hospital along with a team of doctors to China to help Chinese people fight the virus.

While underscoring Pakistan’s full trust in the measures being taken by the Chinese authorities, the premier expressed complete confidence that the Chinese nation under the inspiring leadership of President Xi would emerge stronger.

He appreciated China’s strong resolve and special measures to look after our nationals during the hard times.

He expressed the confidence that China would continue to take best possible measures for the welfare of Pakistanis in China.

Xi expressed profound gratitude for Pakistan’s support to China at a critical time and underscored that China has been taking effective, swift and timely measures to battle Coronavirus. He emphasised that China would win people’s war against coronavirus.

He reaffirmed that China was treating Pakistani students as their own and would spare no effort in ensuring their safety, health and well-being.

On bilateral relations, President Xi underscored China’s commitment to taking the Pakistan-China economic partnership to a new level and stressed that the CPEC would continue to be its strongest center-piece.

Both leaders shared their resolve to continue to have communication and exchanges at the highest level to strengthen Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and build a joint community for shared future.

The coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, apparently in a wildlife market, and has now infected some 75,000 people and killed about 2,100.

The vast majority of cases and deaths have been in China, and more specifically Hubei province, of which Wuhan is capital, but the global spread appears inexorable.