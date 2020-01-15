PM Imran meets snow-hit victims at Muzaffarabad’s CMH

AZAD KASHMIR JAN 15 (DNA) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has arrived in Azad Kashmir and inquired about the health of land sliding and snow-hit victims at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Muzaffarabad.

The premier along with Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur also reviewed the relief activities in the snow-hit areas.

On the other hand, severe cold snap, snowfall and rain-related incidents have claimed lives of at least 97 people across Pakistan in the last three days while several others were injured, according to the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) official statement.

As heavy snowfall and rain continued to lash parts of the country, particularly northern areas, 62 people have been killed and scores of others were injured in land sliding and avalanche over fifteen villages in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

NDMA stated rains in Balochistan have claimed 20 lives and 35 homes have damaged.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on emergency footing to the people affected by land sliding in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message on twitter, the prime minister asked National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the military and all federal ministers to take timely actions in this regard.