PM Imran leaves for Qatar on one-day visit

| February 27, 2020
ISLAMABAD– Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has embarked on a day long visit to Qatar.

According to details, it is the second tour of the PM to Qatar after taking office. The focus of the visit will be on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments.

During the visit, the premier will hold meeting with Emir of Qatar and his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Imran Khan will also hold a meeting with investors of Qatar and business community.

Special Assistants to the PM on overseas Pakistanis and petroleum Zulfikar Bukhari and Nadeem Babar are accompanying the prime minister.

