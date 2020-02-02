PM Imran to leave for Malaysia on Jan 03

ISLAMABAD, FEB 02 (DNA) — On the invitation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Malaysia on 3-4 February 2020. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Cabinet members and senior officials.

During the visit, the two Prime Ministers would have *tete-e-tete*, followed by *delegation-level talks*. They will witness *signing of important Agreement/MoUs*, and have *joint press stakeout*. Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address a think-tank event organized by the *Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS)* of Malaysia.

The Prime Minister’s visit is another sign of robust engagement between Pakistan and Malaysia and the shared commitment to further fortify the strategic partnership between the two countries.

This is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s *second visit to Malaysia* since assuming office in August 2018. Earlier, the Prime Minister had visited Malaysia on 20-21 November 2018.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad visited Pakistan on 21-23 March 2019, and was Chief Guest at the Pakistan Day Parade. The two Prime Ministers also met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly Session in New York in September 2019.

Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy close, cordial ties based on commonalities of faith and culture and marked by exceptional mutual trust and understanding.

In line with the vision of leadership of the two countries, bilateral ties have deepened in recent years, leading to closer cooperation in the sphere of trade, investment, industry, defence, education and in various international forums.

The visit of the Prime Minister will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and reaffirm Pakistan’s resolve to forge a robust economic relationship with Malaysia and further expand the existing broad-based, long-term and enduring cooperation.

During his various interactions, the *Prime Minister will share his vision about Pakistan and underline Pakistan’s positive contribution to regional and international peace and security*.

The *Prime Minister will also highlight the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in IOJ&K, emphasize the importance of averting risks to regional peace and stability posed by Indian belligerence, and underscore the importance of peaceful resolution of Jammu & Kashmir dispute.*

The Prime Minister’s visit will contribute to *further strengthening the historic Pakistan-Malaysia ties* and taking bilateral cooperation to a higher level.