PM Imran Khan launches Ehsaas-Kifalat programme

ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally launched Ehsaas Kifalat Programme for the deserving families.

PM Imran Khan congratulated the team of Ehsass-Kifalat programme while addressing its launching ceremony held in Islamabad Friday.

The premier said that the government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to its citizens by bringing the programme at earliest. He said that the team members of the newly-launched poverty alleviation programme have introduced a transparent system for financially assisting the deserving people.

He reiterated that over 800,000 undeserving people had been expelled from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as many government officers were illegally receiving funds.

The premier expressed hopes that the transparent system adopted for the programme will provide assistance to the needy and weak segments of the society.

“The funds will be given to the registered persons through a biometric system which will end the corruption of money. We are also bringing a card facility which will allow people to get commodities from utility stores. Deserving women will be given smartphones by the government.”

“One more project is lined up for its launching within two weeks under the Ehsaas programme. Poor women will be given farm animals.”

“Our government has so far distributed health cards among 6 million families and we are consistently expanding it. For the youth of the country, we are willing to launch best projects by providing them training and education to groom their skills under Hunarmand programmes,” he said.

The premier said that it is the government’s responsibility to work for the weak segment of the society which is the only way to make the country prosper and developed. Under Ehsaas Kifalat programme, two thousand rupees will be given to each deserving family per month.

About five hundred thousand people will benefit from this programme. All existing eligible beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme will continue to be part of Ehsaas Kifalat programme.

The total numbers of expected Kafalat beneficiary women are around seven million. Enrollments of one million families in 70 districts have already begun and these families will start receiving Kifalat stipends from next two months.

More beneficiary families will be added through desk registration and other districts will be covered by the end of the year. Kifalat is part of the wider Ehsaas programme, where women will have better access to opportunities to graduate themselves out of poverty.

Earlier on December 30, last year, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar in her statement had said that the Kifalat programme of Ehsaas initiative would be launched in 15 districts within few weeks to empower the poor segments of society. =DNA

======================