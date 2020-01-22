Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM Imran khan and Azerbaijan president meet in Davos

DAVOS JAN 22 (DNA) : Prime Minister Imran Khan held a bilateral meeting with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting at Davos on 21 January.

The two leaders discussed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations that are marked by mutual trust and support.  The Prime Minister appreciated Azerbaijan’s valuable contributions including as member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s support to Azerbaijan on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh.

President Aliyev expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s consistent support on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.
The Prime Minister briefed President Aliyev on the grave and systematic human rights violations in the IOJ&K as well as the devastating impact of the Indian Government’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019, which were accompanied by an inhumane lockdown which continues to date.
The two sides reiterated mutual support for each other’s national causes and resolved to further deepen bilateral relation in all fields.

It was also agreed to maintain frequent bilateral exchanges, including at the highest level.  President Aliyev invited Prime Minister Khan to visit Azerbaijan.

