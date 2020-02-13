Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM Imran, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discuss MQM-P’s concerns, demands

| February 13, 2020
532417_49459338

ISLAMABAD, FEB 13 (DNA) : Minister for Information and Technology and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to MQM-P’s reservations and demands came under discussion.

Sources said that a review meeting on federal development schemes in Sindh was held with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair.

The meeting reviewed progress on the ongoing federal projects in Sindh province.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar, former Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and federal secretaries concerned attended the meeting.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1

In-house change will not resolve issues: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, FEB 13 (DNA) :  Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that onlyRead More

532417_49459338

PM Imran, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discuss MQM-P’s concerns, demands

ISLAMABAD, FEB 13 (DNA) : Minister for Information and Technology and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)Read More

  • NAB to challenge Zardari’s bail in Supreme Court

  • Turkish president reaches Islamabad

  • Pakistan concerned over sale of air defence system to India

  • UAE ambassador briefs Hafeez Shaikh on Dubai Expo 2020

  • Pakistan FO’s reservations on new Qatar ambassador’s nomination

  • Iran envoy calls for enhanced Iran-Pakistan cooperation

  • Youth genuine asset of the country: President Alvi

  • Pakistan, Indonesian academic ties to be strengthened

    • Comments are Closed