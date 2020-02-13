PM Imran, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discuss MQM-P’s concerns, demands

ISLAMABAD, FEB 13 (DNA) : Minister for Information and Technology and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to MQM-P’s reservations and demands came under discussion.

Sources said that a review meeting on federal development schemes in Sindh was held with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair.

The meeting reviewed progress on the ongoing federal projects in Sindh province.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar, former Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and federal secretaries concerned attended the meeting.