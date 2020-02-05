Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM Imran expresses govt’s resolve to eradicate polio

| February 5, 2020
ISLAMABAD, FEB 05 (DNA) :  Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed the government s resolve to utilize all out resources for eradication of polio.

He was talking to a high-level delegation of Rotary International led by its President Holger Knaack in Islamabad.

The prime minister said eradication of polio is first and foremost priority of the government and whole nation and all segments of the society have a consensus on it.

Imran Khan said special measures are being taken to organize traffic on border areas of Pakistan and Afghanistan and it will significantly help the spread of polio virus.

Prime Minister while appreciating all international organizations and especially Rotary International in their assistance to government of Pakistan against polio said the government values the contribution of any organization working against this crippling disease and will provide them full facilitation.

The meeting discussed in length the steps taken by the government for eradication of polio.

Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza gave a detailed briefing on measures taken by his ministry. He said during the current polio campaign more than one hundred thousand security personnel and two hundred and fifty thousand polio workers dispensed their duties to administer polio drops to forty million children under the age of five.

