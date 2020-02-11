PM Imran directs special care of Pakistanis stranded in coronavirus-hit China

ISLAMABAD, FEB 11 (DNA) : Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives on the matter of coronavirus outbreak, saying that every Pakistani citizen in China must be treated with special care.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza and Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari called on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad and briefed him about the measures taken to keep Pakistan safe from the deadly virus.

The premier also inquired about the well-being of Pakistani students in China, especially Wuhan city. PM Imran directed the foreign secretary who was present on the occasion to stay in constant touch with Pakistani students in Wuhan, and that families in Pakistan must be kept updated about the well-being of their children.

He was also apprised about the steps taken by the Chinese diplomat amid the coronavirus threat. Zulfi Bukhari said that they are working with the Chinese government for the safety of fellow citizens in China.

Meanwhile, PM Imran also expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Ministry of Overseas.

The number of deaths from China s new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 1,000 on Tuesday after another 103 people were reported dead from the virus. More than 40,000 have been infected with the virus across the country.