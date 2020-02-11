PM Imran directs foreign secretary to stay in contact with Pakistanis in Wuhan

ISLAMABAD, FEB 11 (DNA) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood to stay in constant contact with Pakistanis in Wuhan.

The prime minister gave the remarks during a briefing by Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and SAPM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari.

During the meeting, the prime minister inquired about the well-being of Pakistani students in China especially in Wuhan.

The premier was apprised about steps taken to keep Pakistanis safe from the coronavirus.

The prime minister directed the foreign secretary to stay in constant touch with Pakistani students in Wuhan and that their families in Pakistan be kept informed about the well-being of their children.

According to reports, at least 1,000 Pakistani students are in China’s Hubei province, thought to be the epicentre of the coronavirus, who have been told by their government that it has had to rule out their return home for the moment.

The number of deaths from China’s new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 1,000 on Tuesday after another 103 people were reported dead from the virus. More than 40,000 have been infected with the virus across the country.

In a video conference call between students and health and overseas citizens ministers on Monday afternoon, Mirza had said the government was fully monitoring the situation in China.

“Let me assure you that we are fully alive to your predicament. We will have a detailed meeting with the Chinese Ambassador and are analyzing the situation from all perspectives,” he said.

Mirza had added a decision would be taken that would be in the best interest of the students, citizens, and Pakistan.

Dr Zafar further told the students, “I am deeply concerned about your well-being. I have special instructions from the prime minister to ensure that you all are looked after. We are taking all possible measures to ease things for you. The governments of Pakistan and China, as well as our Embassy in Beijing, will continue to support and stand by you.”