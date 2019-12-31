Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM Imran has destroyed Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

| December 31, 2019
download

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (DNA): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that Prime Minister (PM)
Imran Khan has destroyed the country.

In a statement, the PML-N leader said country’s business, investment and
industry have been badly affected in the tenure of Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and that we don’t seek any relief from the
‘selected’ government.

Every allegation against PML-N party leadership has proven wrong in the
courts, she stated.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further said the incumbent government aims at
demolishing country with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment
Ordinance 2019. The ordinance and department of anti-graft watchdog must
be made dysfunctional for the safety of governance, she went on to say.

The PML-N spokesperson asserted PM Imran is taking revenge from the
leaders of PML-N with fake cases. The premier has prepared NAB ordinance
to protect his companions, she alleged.

She further asked PM Imran and NAB chairman to apologize from all the
innocent prisoners of PML-N and other opposition parties.

Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb had claimed that incompetent government of
PTI has presented National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) plus to
protect its leaders. The members of opposition parties are bearing jail
terms for 15 months without any solid proof, she stated.

The prime minister cannot become a capable person by putting the
opponent behind the bars, PML-M leader continued.

Marriyum Auranzeb said, “The selected government is about to be
toppled.” DNA

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

maxresdefault

Only six percent work done on BRT project in last six months

PESHAWAR, Dec 31 (DNA): As the year 2019 ends on Tuesday, it has been foundRead More

download

PM Imran has destroyed Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (DNA): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said thatRead More

  • Pak arranges special PIA flight to bring back Pakistani illegal immigrants from Malaysia

  • NADRA establishes special desk to register transgender for issuing health card: Mirza

  • President summons Senate, National Assembly sessions on Jan 1

  • Australian High Commissioner wishes Pakistan a happy new year

  • PM rules out retreat on new NAB law

  • Serena Hotels sponsored the closing ceremony5th Mountain Film Festival

  • PAKISTAN NAVY ESTABLISHES FREE EYE CAMP AT GUJJO, DISTRICT THATTA

  • Govt committed to revamp DRAP, reform health sector: Dr. Firdous

    • Comments are Closed