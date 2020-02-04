PM Imran desires good ties with India
ISLAMABAD FEB 04 (DNA) : Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday has said that he wants good relations with arch-rival India.
In a statement, the PM said that people are facing poverty at massive level in Subcontinent. Pakistan and India can eliminate poverty after getting rid of their issues, he added.
PM Imran said that the attitude of Indian government towards its citizen is alarming situation.
