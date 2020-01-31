PM expresses commitment to formulate national sports policy

ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 (DNA) : Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the commitment to formulate national sports policy.

Talking to the Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi in Islamabad on Friday, he said a meeting in this regard will soon be held.

Imran Khan said it is a historic occasion that all matches of PSL Season-5 will be held in Pakistan.

He said Peshawar Zalmi has played an important role in the success of Pakistan Super League.

The Prime Minister also expressed his happiness over the inclusion of South African player Hashim Amla in Peshawar Zalmi.