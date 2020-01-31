Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM expresses commitment to formulate national sports policy

| January 31, 2020
6590653951580463651

ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 (DNA) : Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the commitment to formulate national sports policy.

 

Talking to the Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi in Islamabad on Friday, he said a meeting in this regard will soon be held.

 

Imran Khan said it is a historic occasion that all matches of PSL Season-5 will be held in Pakistan.

 

He said Peshawar Zalmi has played an important role in the success of Pakistan Super League.

 

The Prime Minister also expressed his happiness over the inclusion of South African player Hashim Amla in Peshawar Zalmi.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

6590653951580463651

PM expresses commitment to formulate national sports policy

ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 (DNA) : Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the commitment to formulateRead More

530524_27054222

Iqbal Qasim to head PCB Cricket Committee

LAHORE, JAN 31 (DNA) :   Former Test spinner Iqbal Qasim will chair the revamped Pakistan CricketRead More

  • U-19 World Cup: Four matches to be played today

  • England’s Archer misses South Africa T20s

  • Foreign players to arrive in Pakistan a week before PSL begins: report

  • Sanath Jayasuriya welcomes Shoaib Malik in elite list

  • Form, fitness, performance sole criterion for selection: Misbah-ul-Haq

  • Australian High Commissioner wishes Pakistan team ahead of T20 world cup in Australia

  • Pakistan, Bangladesh final T20I called off due to rain

  • Pakistan beat Bangladesh in 2nd T20I to clinch series

    • Comments are Closed