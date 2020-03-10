PM determined for public progress, prosperity of country

ISLAMABAD, MAR 10 (DNA) – Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday has said that fruits of the reforms and steps taken in right direction have started reaching people.

In a series of tweets, the special assistant said public progress and prosperity is the primary objective of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said that the premier has always proved wrong his opponents and critics through continuous struggle and hard work. She said the PM is committed to rectify the obsolete and rotten system.

We have passed through the difficult time. Firdous Ashiq Awan said taking Ehsaas Kafalat Programme to far flung area of Mohmand District reflects Imran Khan’s affection for tribal people and his commitment to include remote areas into the national mainstream.

She said for the first time in the country’s history the deserving students will get fifty thousand scholarships. The special assistant said the Prime Minister is desirous of establishment of such a welfare state where resources are spent on the deprived rather than the rich.

She said the Prime Minister’s launch of Ehsaas District Development Portal “Data4Pakistan” will prove helpful in elimination of poverty and promotion of social protection by utilizing modern technology. She said the portal will help assess level of poverty correctly in the country. DNA

