PIA partially restores flight operations to UK

ISLAMABAD, APR 4 (DNA) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has partially restored its flight operation to United Kingdom (UK).

According to details, PIA flight 9701 has left for Manchester from Islamabad and PIA flight 9702 will return to Islamabad from Manchester.

According to sources two Gilgit and one Skardu-bound flight has also left from Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a bid to contain spread of coronavirus, the government of Pakistan suspended all flight operations.=DNA

