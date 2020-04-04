Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PIA partially restores flight operations to UK

| April 4, 2020
Pakistan International Airline (PIA) planes are positioned on the tarmac at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad on October 10, 2012. PIA have planed to reopen its flights for Swat valley which was shut down in 2007 due to the security situation. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM

ISLAMABAD, APR 4 (DNA) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has partially restored its flight operation to United Kingdom (UK).

According to details, PIA flight 9701 has left for Manchester from Islamabad and PIA flight 9702 will return to Islamabad from Manchester.

According to sources two Gilgit and one Skardu-bound flight has also left from Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a bid to contain spread of coronavirus, the government of Pakistan suspended all flight operations.=DNA

