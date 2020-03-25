Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PIA to operate four special flights for UK, Canada

| March 25, 2020
Pakistan International Airline (PIA) planes are positioned on the tarmac at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad on October 10, 2012. PIA have planed to reopen its flights for Swat valley which was shut down in 2007 due to the security situation. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM

KARACHI, MAR 25 (DNA) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday decided to operate four special international flights for United Kingdom (UK) and Canada as international operations remain suspended from the country amid coronavirus outbreak.

 

According to the national-flag carriers’ spokesman, the decision taken on humanitarian basis was made to facilitate passengers willing to return to their home countries. “The booking for the flights have begun and people will be provided with tickets on first come first basis,” he said.

 

Sharing details of the flights, the spokesman said that PK-781 would leave for Toronto from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore on March 27.

 

“Flight PK 709 will leave for Manchester on March 28 from Islamabad International Airport while another flight (PK757) will leave from the airport on the same day for London,”he said adding that the third flight (PK-9791) on the day would leave for Birmingham from the airport.

 

The spokesman said that all four flights would return empty after dropping the passengers at their destined foreign airports. It is pertinent to mention here that a PIA crew member tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for the first time on March 22.

 

According to PIA officials, the 22-year-old flight attendant was shifted to an isolation ward of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology after his test for the coronavirus came out positive.

 

22 crew members who performed duties with him have been instructed to self-isolate themselves and will take a test for the disease.

 

The affected attendant performed duty on an Oslo-to-Islamabad flight (PK-722) and had also been on an Islamabad-Jeddah-Islamabad plane before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

 

The PIA management has decided to take samples of the 22 crew members for a COVID-19 test in three days. =DNA

==============================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Milk-Price-Hike-Khi-Pkg-Moiz-15-07

Dairy farmers in Karachi cut milk prices amid coronavirus lockdown

KARACHI, MAR 25 (DNA) – The Karachi Dairy Farmers Association has announced to decrease milkRead More

Pic18-024 LAHORE: Mar18- People stand in queue for test regarding Corona Virus in Mayo Hospital. ONLINE PHOTO by Malik Sajjad

Confirmed COVID-19 cases mounting in Asia-Pacific as restrictions upgraded

ISLAMABAD, MAR 25 (DNA) – To contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Asia-Pacific countriesRead More

  • PIA to operate four special flights for UK, Canada

  • Experts call for integrated approach to mitigate COVID-19 impact on labour force

  • SAP Pakistan helps businesses manage coronavirus in real time

  • First Corona Virus case confirmed in Attock

  • Islamabad introduces guidelines for shopkeepers during lockdown

  • Azerbaijan embassy consular section issues guidelines

  • HEC to fund research to address covid-19 crisis: Chairman

  • Tokyo Olympics rescheduled until 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

    • Comments are Closed