PIA bans meal service in domestic flights

KARACHI, Mar 22 (DNA): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday

banned meal service in all domestic flights in order to contain the

spread of COVID-19.

PIA Flight Services General Manager Amir Bashir has issued instructions

in this regard.

The decision has been taken in the best interest of the people and as

part of precautionary measures against the coronavirus. However, only

the water service will be provided to passengers on domestic flights.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had suspended

its international flight operations.

The international flight operation will remain suspended from March 22

till March 28. However, domestic flights will continue as per schedule.

The flight operation across the globe has been suspended as a

precautionary measure to control over the outbreak of the coronavirus,

as a number of other countries have been also suspended their flight

operations due to the risk.

Sources privy to the development said the decision has been taken on the

directions of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

It may be noted that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suffered

Rs2.5 billion loss during the last 10 days, sources said. DNA

