Petition to bring back Pakistani health professionals living abroad dismissed
ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (DNA): The Islamabad High Court dismissed on Saturday
a petition asking to bring back Pakistani health professionals living
abroad.
A man named Shah Jahan had filed the petition. No such order can be
passed under Article 199 (jurisdiction of the high court) of the
Constitution, said a judge.
The petitioner said that important personalities should be allowed to
help Pakistan to stop the spread of coronavirus. The petition also said
that the government institutions should be stopped from conducting
inquiries against all important personalities. DNA
