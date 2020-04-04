Petition to bring back Pakistani health professionals living abroad dismissed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (DNA): The Islamabad High Court dismissed on Saturday

a petition asking to bring back Pakistani health professionals living

abroad.

A man named Shah Jahan had filed the petition. No such order can be

passed under Article 199 (jurisdiction of the high court) of the

Constitution, said a judge.

The petitioner said that important personalities should be allowed to

help Pakistan to stop the spread of coronavirus. The petition also said

that the government institutions should be stopped from conducting

inquiries against all important personalities. DNA

=============