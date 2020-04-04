Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Petition to bring back Pakistani health professionals living abroad dismissed

| April 4, 2020
0

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (DNA): The Islamabad High Court dismissed on Saturday
a petition asking to bring back Pakistani health professionals living
abroad.

A man named Shah Jahan had filed the petition. No such order can be
passed under Article 199 (jurisdiction of the high court) of the
Constitution, said a judge.

The petitioner said that important personalities should be allowed to
help Pakistan to stop the spread of coronavirus. The petition also said
that the government institutions should be stopped from conducting
inquiries against all important personalities. DNA

=============

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Probe reports on wheat, sugar crises made public; PM directs forensic analysis on sugar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (DNA): The reports of the inquiry committees tasked to probe sugar andRead More

0

Former Minister Sahabzada Mehboob Sultan involved in wheat crisis, report reveals

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (DNA): An investigative report by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the country’sRead More

  • Petition to bring back Pakistani health professionals living abroad dismissed

  • Mayor Karachi pays tribute to media workers

  • KP govt allows food and medicine delivery for pets amid lockdown

  • Asad Qaiser lauds media role in providing awareness against Coronavirus

  • Battle against coronavirus will be long, hard fought: PM warns

  • Sania asks citizens to send SMS carrying CNIC No to 8171 to check eligibility status

  • PM visits quarantine facility at Expo center

  • Pakistan facing corona challenges sagaciously; all on same page: Sh Rashid

    • Comments are Closed