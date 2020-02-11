Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PCB to honour unsung heroes of Pakistan during PSL 2020

| February 11, 2020
532010_79012412

LAHORE, FEB 11 (DNA) :  The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be honouring the unsung heroes of the nation during the Pakistan Super League 2020, which will mark the first instance of the league being held in Pakistan in its entirety, said an official press release.

PSL Hamaray Heroes will award Pakistanis for achievements in fields such as education, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship, sports, technology and health.

The PCB invites the followers of the PSL to submit their nominations by filling out a form on the Pakistan Super League website.

These individuals must have notable achievements for Pakistan with little to no recognition. The PCB will invite them to PSL matches over the course of the fifth edition, which runs from 20 February till 22 March, to honour and recognise their accomplishments.

PCB Director – Commercial, Babar Hamid, said: “Pakistan has a rich legacy with many unsung heroes and we aim to honour some of them through this year’s PSL. We hope that this will also serve to inspire our youth to step forward and serve Pakistan.

“We will be celebrating these unsung heroes of ours throughout the tournament and I would like to encourage all PSL fans to send in their suggestions. There are a number of unsung heroes that we can all, collectively, recognize and honour.”

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

532010_79012412

PCB to honour unsung heroes of Pakistan during PSL 2020

LAHORE, FEB 11 (DNA) :  The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be honouring the unsungRead More

532008_72877190

Shahid Afridi believes PSL has become country’s brand

ISLAMABAD, FEB 11 (DNA) :  Former Pakistan skipper, Shahid Afridi has said that I am stillRead More

  • New Zealand’s Sophie Devine first to hit 50 in five straight T20s

  • Pakistan win first Test by innings and 44 runs against Bangladesh

  • President felicitates organizers for holding successful winter sports at Malam Jabba

  • Sydney Sixers win Big Bash final, piling misery on Stars

  • Federer, Nadal play to huge crowd for charity cause in Cape Town

  • England to join South Africa’s cancer cause by sporting pink kits

  • History of Pakistan Super League

  • India handed third consecutive fine for slow over rate

    • Comments are Closed