PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into temporary sanctuary for paramedics
LAHORE, Mar 23 (DNA): The Pakistan Cricket Board, on a request from the
Sindh Government, has agreed to convert its Hanif Mohammad High
Performance Centre as a temporary living area for paramedic staff
working at the makeshift hospital at Expo Centre, Karachi.
PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said: “All the paramedic staff
are our heroes as in these challenging and difficult times, they are
risking their lives to save the lives and wellbeing of many affected by
COVID-19.
“As a small token of our appreciation and acknowledgement to these
unsung heroes and as part of our duty of care, the PCB is pleased to
offer its state-of-the-art Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre as a
temporary lodging and boarding for the paramedic staff working at Expo
Centre hospital so that they can serve those suffering from COVID-19
more effectively and efficiently.” DNA
