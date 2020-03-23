PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into temporary sanctuary for paramedics

LAHORE, Mar 23 (DNA): The Pakistan Cricket Board, on a request from the

Sindh Government, has agreed to convert its Hanif Mohammad High

Performance Centre as a temporary living area for paramedic staff

working at the makeshift hospital at Expo Centre, Karachi.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said: “All the paramedic staff

are our heroes as in these challenging and difficult times, they are

risking their lives to save the lives and wellbeing of many affected by

COVID-19.

“As a small token of our appreciation and acknowledgement to these

unsung heroes and as part of our duty of care, the PCB is pleased to

offer its state-of-the-art Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre as a

temporary lodging and boarding for the paramedic staff working at Expo

Centre hospital so that they can serve those suffering from COVID-19

more effectively and efficiently.” DNA