Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into temporary sanctuary for paramedics

| March 23, 2020
00

LAHORE, Mar 23 (DNA): The Pakistan Cricket Board, on a request from the
Sindh Government, has agreed to convert its Hanif Mohammad High
Performance Centre as a temporary living area for paramedic staff
working at the makeshift hospital at Expo Centre, Karachi.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said: “All the paramedic staff
are our heroes as in these challenging and difficult times, they are
risking their lives to save the lives and wellbeing of many affected by
COVID-19.

“As a small token of our appreciation and acknowledgement to these
unsung heroes and as part of our duty of care, the PCB is pleased to
offer its state-of-the-art Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre as a
temporary lodging and boarding for the paramedic staff working at Expo
Centre hospital so that they can serve those suffering from COVID-19
more effectively and efficiently.” DNA

PAKISTAN, SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Firdous-Ashiq-Awan-1-1

March 23 calls national unity, coherence to curb COVID-19: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM)Read More

00

PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into temporary sanctuary for paramedics

LAHORE, Mar 23 (DNA): The Pakistan Cricket Board, on a request from the Sindh Government,Read More

  • Coronavirus bankrupting steel industry

  • Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus

  • CM Sindh halts all payments expect pensions, salaries

  • Section 144 imposed in Islamabad to curb coronavirus outbreak

  • Two more die in Pakistan as number of coronavirus cases surge to 803

  • Pakistan gets clearance for expats stranded in Doha, will return tonight

  • Punjab govt decides to lock down city for 14 days

  • President Alvi grants military awards to officers

    • Comments are Closed