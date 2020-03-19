PCB confirms COVID-19 tests of PSL players are negative

LAHORE : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have confirmed that the 128 COVID-19 tests on the players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners have turned out to be negative.

According to a press release issued by the PCB, on March 17th, they conducted tests of all the above-mentioned individuals related to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as part of the PCB’s duty of care, following a suspect COVID-19 case. Multan Sultans 17 tests were conducted on Monday, 16 March, were also negative.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan is delighted with the results of all the players and individuals linked with PSL have joined their families without any issues.

“The PCB is pleased with the outcome of the results and happy that all these players and officials have rejoined their families without any health and safety doubts or concern,” he said.

“The PCB will continue to put in place precautionary measures to better safeguard the health of its employees,” he added.

It must be noted that all the 25 remaining foreign players, support staff and match officials have already departed for their respective countries.