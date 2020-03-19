Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PCB confirms COVID-19 tests of PSL players are negative

| March 19, 2020
pcb-696x453

LAHORE : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have confirmed that the 128 COVID-19 tests on the players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners have turned out to be negative.

According to a press release issued by the PCB, on March 17th, they conducted tests of all the above-mentioned individuals related to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as part of the PCB’s duty of care, following a suspect COVID-19 case. Multan Sultans 17 tests were conducted on Monday, 16 March, were also negative.

PCB Media

@TheRealPCBMedia

PCB confirms all 128 COVID-19 tests are negativehttps://www.pcb.com.pk/press-release-detail/pcb-confirms-all-128-covid-19-tests-are-negative.html …

View image on Twitter

777
11:41 AM – Mar 19, 2020
Twitter Ads info and privacy

119 people are talking about this

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan is delighted with the results of all the players and individuals linked with PSL have joined their families without any issues.

“The PCB is pleased with the outcome of the results and happy that all these players and officials have rejoined their families without any health and safety doubts or concern,” he said.

“The PCB will continue to put in place precautionary measures to better safeguard the health of its employees,” he added.

It must be noted that all the 25 remaining foreign players, support staff and match officials have already departed for their respective countries.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

pcb-696x453

PCB confirms COVID-19 tests of PSL players are negative

LAHORE : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have confirmed that the 128 COVID-19 tests onRead More

537086_54651999

PCB postpones PSL semi-finals, final due to coronavirus

LAHORE, MARCH 17 (DNA) : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday has postponed semi-finals andRead More

  • Pakistan-Bangladesh series postponed due to coronavirus

  • Karachi qualify for semi-finals with narrow win over Islamabad

  • PSL 2020: Race to the semis heats up as Karachi Kings face Islamabad United

  • New Zealand bowler Ferguson in isolation over virus fears

  • PSL 2020: Multan Sultans defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 runs

  • PCB cuts short PSL after some foreign players opt to leave Pakistan over coronavirus

  • PSL 2020: Multan Sultans face Peshawar Zalmi today

  • Australian bowler Kane Richardson quarantined for coronavirus

    • Comments are Closed