PCB chairman Ehsan Mani to meet Bangladesh cricket chief in Dubai

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will meet the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in Dubai later this week, the board said in a statement on Monday.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani will meet BCB President Mr Nazmul Hassan on the sidelines of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Governance Review Committee meeting, following which the PCB will provide further updates on the Bangladesh men’s national cricket team’s upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The Dubai meeting is a continuation of the discussion process, which the PCB has followed to reach a consensus with the BCB on its national men’s cricket team’s tour itinerary.